The Miami Dolphins Foundation and the University of Miami Health System’s Concussion program are providing education, safety, and concussion management training to high school athletic trainers and athletic directors. The partnership also sponsors ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) baseline testing. Which is a neurocognitive assessment that measures reaction time, memory capacity, speed of mental processing and executive brain function. This baseline testing allows for a set of baseline results that can be used to compare to post-injury results.

We had the opportunity to speak with Gillian Hotz Ph.D the director of the concussion program and here are her thoughts below on where the program is right now and where she sees this program going in the years to come.

Beginning in 2019 the Miami Dolphins began to fund this entire program for Palm Beach County public high school football teams.

We also had the opportunity to speak with Valerie Miyares, the Palm Beach County Schools Athletic Manager and here are some of her thoughts on this program.

