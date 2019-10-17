I had a lot of conversations with Dolphin fans this week about the decision the Flores made to go for two and the win instead of kicking the extra point and play for overtime against the Washington Redskins. I even ran a poll on twitter asking about it. Surprisingly, majority of fans were fine with the call. I, however, am not.

The only justification I can see to make that gutsy call is if Flores felt the defense was tired and couldn’t get the job done in overtime. I went back and reviewed time of possession. 32:39 to 27:21 in favor of the Dolphins. So, it’s hard for me to justify the call that Flores made. Granted, stats don’t tell you everything, but our defense couldn’t have been more tired than the opposition. Allow me to explain why I don’t like the call.

You make a quarterback switch in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins score 13 unanswered points. Then, you make the choice to try to go for the win instead of the tie and just throw the game away and that is exactly what Flores did. I don’t want to hear anymore from fans that Flores is trying to win when all he has proven to me in 5 games is the exact opposite.

You are a winless football team at home. The fans have stuck by you in amidst all this turmoil. But this is not about the fans. This is about the players who are on this team right now and I feel like I have to advocate for them.

Your defense is playing hard. You finally have some life in your offense in the game. Why not kick the extra point, tie the game up and see if the players can hold it out and get a win for you in overtime? Maybe you still lose the game but at least you gave the players who have been with you all season a chance to win.

I know the idea is to suck as much as possible in order to get the number one overall draft pick in April with the inclination of drafting the best quarterback in that class and building a team around him over the next decade or so. There’s no denying that.

The players that are currently on this roster can’t worry about that. They are fighting for their jobs right now, putting their heart into this football team and you (Flores) can’t give them that opportunity? Shame on you!

This is why I was furious over the next few days. If you weren’t going to give the players that chance, why even bother putting Ryan Fitzpatrick in? Why not just leave Josh Rosen in? It seemed cruel.

For argument’s sake, let’s say that wasn’t Flores’s intention. Let’s just say he made a bad call. As a Dolphin fan, doesn’t that make you a little bit nervous? I like that Flores is defensive-oriented. We have not had that in a while. I don’t like that he is Steve Ross’s next run-of-the-mill rookie head coach of which I have no choice but to stomach his growing pains.

