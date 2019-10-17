<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we recap the Tank Bowl 2019 (Redskins @ Dolphins). What a game it was. the game had it all! Rosen playing poorly with the worst blocking we may have ever seen, up and down defensive plays, complete lack of offensive talent, a near comeback win from Fitzmagic, and a horrendously executed 2pt conversion which sealed the loss. And perhaps locked up the #1 overall pick?

A lot to get into, plenty of Rosen talk, coaching complaints, praise where it can be found, but most importantly talking about your new and improved Dolphins team, the Tennessee Titans! With starting QB Ryan Tannehill, and beloved Cameron Wake!