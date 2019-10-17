With the Miami Dolphins trailing 17-3 at the end of the 3rd quarter and the offense struggling, head coach Brian Flores decided to bench Josh Rosen for Ryan Fitzpatrick because the offense needed a spark. Fitzpatrick did spark the offense with 2 touchdown drives and were a 2 point conversion away from stealing the game away from the Washington Redskins. Flores after the game and the day after the game said Rosen would still be the starting QB moving forward. This comes a week after saying Rosen would start the rest of the season. Then Wednesday Flores changed his mind and decided to bench Rosen for Fitzpatrick this Sunday.

Holy crap. Ryan Fitzpatrick is starting Sunday. Wow. Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 16, 2019

Rosen has started the past 3 games and he has struggled for the most part. He has shown some flashes, but not enough. The argument can be made the talent around him is awful, but if that’s the case then why was Fitzpatrick able to lead two 4th quarter touchdown drives? We need to stop making excuses on our young quarterback. He has flaws in his game reading defenses and holding the ball too long instead of getting the ball out quicker. Rosen needs to take a step back and learn from Fitzpatrick. Rosen obviously needs more time and shouldn’t be out on the field.

Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins the best chance to win moving forward. He commands the huddle, reads the defense, gets the ball out quicker, and he gets the ball to his play makers. He will make his mistakes as well, but he will come back with his gunslinger mentality and that’s what this team needs. The offensive line is awful, but if they have a QB that gets rid of the ball quicker it will help. Fitzpatrick should help with his presence in the huddle.

The bottom line is this season we knew would be bad, but I don’t think anyone would have thought this season would be embarrassingly awful. The need to go with the guy that gives them the best chance to win and they have a tough road game coming up against the hated Buffalo Bills, who have a very good defense. Going with a veteran like Fitzpatrick won’t hurt. This isn’t to knock Rosen, but with his struggles his confidence might be shaken and the Dolphins need to feed off of a guy like Fitzpatrick, who will bring energy and leadership to an offense that needs that. Rosen will get another chance I’m sure at some point, but it’s time for him to take a step back and watch Fitzpatrick.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE