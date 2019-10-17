Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to preview the Buffalo Bills. We look back in history and talk about 23 former quarterbacks who were drafted #1 overall. We talk officiating, and of course, Coach Flores’s decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday.
The Finfans Podcast: Bills Preview
