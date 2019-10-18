We are back with a brand new episode of Tailgate Talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden. This week on the show we cover a variety of topics. We open up with the conversation on Dolphins head coach Brian Flores benching quarterback Josh Rosen and handing the starting quarterback job back to Ryan Fitzpatrick. The guy share their thoughts on that and tell us if they think its the correct decision. They also talk about the decision Brian Flores made at the end of the game last week vs the Redskins to go for 2pts and the win instead of trying for the extra point and playing for overtime. Should Flores have played for overtime or did he make the right call? Oronde and Pat give us their thoughts.

Then we turn our attention to this weeks upcoming game vs the Buffalo Bills and Pat and Oronde share their memories of playing in Buffalo, NY. SPOILER ALERT: they didn’t like it. Listen to Pat and Oronde tell some stories about playing in Buffalo and I chime in and give you the perspective of a fan and watching a Dolphins-Bills game in Buffalo. We close out the show with another great TOP 5 list. With Halloween around the corner we do a Top 5 list of our favorite candy bars. As always the debate gets spirited as we all chime in with our Top 5 favorite candy bars!

