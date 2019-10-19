This year has been a nightmare! Under .500 in both NCAA and NFL. But, this is fun and I enjoy doing these articles. But when it comes to money, it’s time to start making it back. This week I look to move in the right direction. Here’s a look at this weeks picks:

Florida @ South Carolina UNDER 45.5

You may wonder why the under? Florida’s defense, outside of last week, has been in the top 25 all season. South Carolina is coming off a slug fest in Athens and came out on top. I see this game going under based on defenses, and the weather may be an issue. Sloppy field conditions will hurt the kicking game. Heavy winds and heavy rain is in the forecast from the Tropical Storm. UNDER should be a lock.

WVU @ Oklahoma OVER 64

Oklahoma has been running rough shot on competition this year. West Virginia has given up an average of 40 points their last 2 outings. Oklahoma can probably score 50 in this game, can WVU make up the difference? My answer is yes. Take the OVER.

Minnesota (-29) @ Rutgers

Rutgers is one of the worst teams in college football. Especially when they are matched up with BIG10 opponents. This game is no different. Minnesota is ranked for the first time in 5 years and should run away with this one in the first half.

Wake (-1) vs Florida State

After watching FSU last week, it seems the time is up on Willie Taggert as the team seems to have lost faith. Wake is struggling but they should be able to outscore FSU in what is to be a high scoring game, pending weather of course. You can take the points and tease it or take Wake straight up.

Season Record: 14-16

Houston (+100) @ Indianapolis

The Texans beat on KC in their home stadium. Deshaun Watson is playing MVP caliber football. With the Colts getting healthier, this game should be close. But I like Houston to win straight up on the road and keep momentum going.

Cincinnati (+4.5) vs Jacksonville

The Jaguars traded away their best player in Jalen Ramsey. The Bengals suspended their starting LT. This game has the makings of a low scoring affair. The Bengals have been hanging tough all season without getting a win. They should be able to cover the spread this week. For Dolphins fans, hope they get a win. Take the points here for Cincy at home.

San Francisco (-10) @ Washington

The 49ers are a big surprise this season and a lot of it has to do with their defense. Washington is dreadful offensively and Kyle Shannahan may have revenge on the mind coming back to Washington. Niners should run away with this one and cover 10.

Tennessee (-2.5) vs LA Chargers

The Titans have new blood at QB with Ryan Tannehill getting the start. They should be able to push the ball down the field a bit more. The Chargers are stumbling. From Super Bowl contender to starting at their potential 5th loss of the year. Chargers OL won’t be able to keep Rivers clean and Tannehill should move to 4-1 in his career against the Chargers.

Season Record 11-14