Sunday became a confusing mess for Dolphins fans. By week 7, social media spaces showed a clear division between the “tankers” and the “winners.” I will readily admit that I straddle the fence between the two. I want the first overall pick in next year’s draft, I just don’t think losing out is a prerequisite. I fully believe that winning one or two games still grants the team that slot. Even if it doesn’t, parting with an extra second round pick should seal that deal. This week’s Pulse Check is on the way

Sunday’s ballyhoo with the Bill’s showed strength from a coaching level. I am encouraged that Brian Flores will do anything to win. With the depleted roster he’s working with, Coach Flores and his staff seem to be getting better each week. From bringing back Ryan Fitzpatrick to start over Josh Rosen who struggled last week, to a fake punt, it shows that this team is wanting to win, it’s just not translating on the scoreboard…yet.

With Xavien Howard, and Reshad Jones out again, the defense played well. They brought the blitz and disguised the where they were coming from a lot, and I enjoyed seeing them step up to the plate again this week. The Bills tried to run the ball with Frank Gore with some success, mixing in Devin Singletary. With a loss along the Defensive line early in the game in regard to the ejection of Christian Wilkins, I believe the team did as well as they could have. Vince Biegel played multiple positions and again showed he’s worth the trouble with a sack. I was happy with the pass rush. Josh Allen was unable to do much running out of the pocket.

I’m Comfortable with Mark Walton starting at the Running back position. He showed quickness and burst and a vision that Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake wish they had. The Offensive line played better again on Sunday even without Center Dan Kilgore. The first half, from an offensive standpoint was everything the team could dream of. The second half mistakes doomed the team. The red zone interception by Ryan Fitzpatrick seemed to be the momentum break that the Bills looked for and fed off, and the fumble by Preston Williams sealed the deal. I have enjoyed the emergence of Williams like most have, the drops have concerned me and brought his stock down to earth each game, and the fumble makes it worse. I’m still high on him, just not enough to crown him king like other members of the media. Mike Gesicki was good, really good. Second straight week we have thrown his way and he’s made the defense pay for not giving him the credit he’s due.

Defensive Pulse Check- The Defensive is finally showing the signs of image Brian Flores spoke about in the offseason. People playing multiple positions, and the blitz locations confusing offenses. If we can put together a healthy defense, we can only see improvement.

Offensive Pulse Check- This season is about locating pieces that are worth holding on to next season, whoever the Quarterback may be. Mike Gesicki and Mark Walton are two of those type of pieces. Preston Williams, while he may not be the centerpiece of a passing game, can be a great second option.

Coaching Pulse Check- Brian Flores showed he isn’t tied to one player or one way of thinking. As a Fan I appreciate that. Rosen stink’s? Bring back Fitzpatrick. Drake not getting it done for whatever reason? Let’s start Ballage, and when he didn’t show up? Let’s start Walton.

The truth is, The Bills are a fraud. They aren’t very good, and the Dolphins had every opportunity to win this game. However, I’m excited about the pieces showing up and solidifying their place on this team and excited to get rid of the ones that don’t. This Season is all about who shows up for Miami and who doesn’t.

