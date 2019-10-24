Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week Mike and Mat were the only two recording since Noah was busy. We spend the pre-game talk discussing the future of Kenyan Drake, optimism moving forward from this preformance, and frankly laughing at the potential bust QB’s our rivals the Jets and Bills may have chosen last year.

When we move into the game, we break down how much heart the team is showing, the quicker processing from Fitzpatrick, Mark Waltons quasi breakout, the improved defense, the up and downs of Preston Williams, and much more! Overall a fun game to re-watch, and definitely a game that has you feeling better about the direction this coaching staff is leading the team than the past few weeks.

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman.