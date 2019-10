On this weeks Landon and Jeff show, the boys debate if the Dolphins can beet the Steelers, apologize to everyone for the match-up being on prime-time national TV, talk about if tom Brady could one day be the dolphins QB and start a new picks competition that pits father vs son. The Landon and Jeff show is the only place where you can hear the take of a 14 year old on the Miami dolphins and it’s only on DolphinsTalk.com

