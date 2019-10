Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to preview the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers game this coming Monday night. We also let you know what we think might happen by the trade deadline. We talk about some memorable Dolphin Steelers games that were special to us. And we give you our predictions for Monday night.



BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE