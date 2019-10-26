Back to .500 in college picks but still struggling with NFL. I am going to try and write the ship and find the games to get back to my winning ways. Take a look at this weeks picks:

Oklahoma @ Kansas State OVER 59.5

If Oklahoma is playing, you can bet there will be a lot of offense. Kansas State features a fairly stout defense, but do did a few teams Oklahoma rolled through this season. Kansas State will put up enough points to push this game over.

Georgia Southern vs New Mexico State OVER 54.5

Defenses in this game are optional. Both defenses combine to give up a total of 74 points. While both offenses are not juggernauts, there should plenty of scoring around to push this game over.

Texas (-1) @ TCU

Sam Ehlinger needs to carry Texas’ porous defense again today against TCU who is looking for a big upset. TCU will look to control the clock with their run offense that is averaging near 240 yards per game. I still like the ranked Longhorns to win by a field goal here.

Memphins (-10) @ Tulsa

Tulsa has been on a downward spiral as of late, losing their last 3 by an average of 15 points. Memphis, led by Brady White, will put up points in bunches today against Tulsa.

Season Record 17-17

Philadelphia @ Buffalo OVER 41

I think the Eagles will rebound in a big way offensively against the Bills. The Eagles defense is one of the worst in the NFL and Josh Allen and company should be able to put up points to carry this game over, maybe by the end of the 3rd quarter.

Tennessee (-2.5) vs Tampa Bay

In a game that was to feature first round picks from 2015 season, it now features Ryan Tannehill vs a struggling Jameis Winston. Titans found their groove offensively last week with a new signal caller and will force enough turnovers to win by more than a field goal.

Carolina (+5.5) @ San Francisco

The Panthers have been playing tremendous with Kyle Allen under center. The Panthers are also a perfect 3-0 as the road team this season. Christian McCaffrey will have his hands full against the 49ers front, but I think he will make enough plays to keep this game close. You can also tease this game to 7 for the Panthers if you want to buy more points. Take the Carolina with the points to cover.

New England (-10.5) vs Cleveland

This game was touted at the beginning of the season as must see TV. The Browns have struggled to live up to the hype (surprise). The Patriots have been absolutely dominant defensively and that shouldn’t change in this one. Plus being at home, this could be easy money.

Season Record 12-17