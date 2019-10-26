The trade deadline is next Tuesday the day after the Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Rumors of proposed trades have been swirling for weeks with the favorite involving Kenyan Drake. There has been a tremendous amount of trades this year in the NFL. With some interesting players available and seeing this Dolphins roster, some intriguing moves could be made by Grier, Allen, and McKenzie before the trade deadline this Tuesday at 1 pm EST.

A player that intrigues me is the Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs has been vocal about his displeasure and has asked to be traded. The Dolphins have a clear need at wide receiver that can play against any coverage that can also run precise routes. Not since Jarvis Landry was traded to Cleveland for a piece of gum prechewed has Miami had a weapon that could expose coverage’s and provide an instant spark. Cornerback Xavien Howard for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Mike Hughes

Defensive Line Solomon Thomas of the 49ers has been relegated to a backup role on the bench with the arrival of Dee Ford and rookie Nick Bosa. A 4th round pick for Solomon Thomas makes sense for where the Dolphins currently are. Solomon Thomas could fill one of the 5tech spots Miami desperately lacks in the 34 and tackle in 43 fronts.

DeVante Parker surprised everyone by getting a contract extension in the offseason and has remained healthy. The Jaguars Yannick Ngakoue held out and is likely not to return especially with getting lucky to land Josh Allen of Kentucky in this past draft. Dolphins should send DeVante Parker and mid to late round pick to the Jags for Linebacker/Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to pair with Taco Charlton and Vince Biegel. This would be a win-win trade for both clubs and the players.

Cornerback Josh Jackson was one of my target guys when he declared for the draft out of Iowa. The new defensive scheme asks a lot of the cornerback position and the Dolphins have cycled the position more times than they would like in a season let alone just week 8. Charles Harris for Josh Jackson in a trade where both players would benefit from a change of scenery and new scheme.

With both Mark Walton and Kenyan Drake in the final year of their contracts, the Dolphins would do well to get a return on their investment. Mark Walton to the Detroit Lions for a 6th round pick after getting him for nothing in the offseason is a win. The Dolphins should resign Drake and make him the guy in Miami with more touches comes more confidence something Drake has not gotten from the Dolphins to this point. The trade and contract would go a long way in establishing a reward for team first guys something that would be new for Miami.

The additions of Diggs, Hughes, Thomas, Ngakoue, and Jackson plus adding a few more picks speeds up the rebuild timeline. Thomas and Ngakoue add pass rush to a defense at the bottom of that category. Hughes and Jackson bring ball skills to a secondary not getting any turnovers plus 2 guys who can play man and zone equally. Diggs adds a true #1 that has been missing and allows Preston Williams to be a guy, not the guy. Addition by subtraction Parker, Walton, and Harris with all 3 of them not in the future plans. Not all or if any of these proposed trades happen, but if they did, they would help setup the offseason and the draft with a head start and a core of cornerstone players to build around.

