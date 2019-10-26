Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ first nationally televised game of the season, a Monday night clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They look at what to expect on both sides of the ball and make their predictions before quickly discussing the Kenyan Drake trade rumors. Plus, it’s Josh’s birthday! It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

