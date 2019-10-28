Four months ago it would have been hard for me to imagine the impending exodus of talent that would seemingly reshape the Dolphins future. I remember the shock I felt trading Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills. I remember the hurt I felt learning Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to leave. At that point we all knew that Kenyan Drake was next.

I wrote several times about my disdain for starting Kallen Ballage over Drake, and tried to figure out why that happened. Now we may get some of those answers. It may be a field fit that just didn’t sit right with Coach Flores and just maybe they were sick of his sh…stuff. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how-or what happened to the communication.

It could have been contract related. His rookie deal was up at the end of the year, and some media outlets said that there were no extension talks and theorized that Drake would not have signed an extension anyway. Something either wasn’t clicking with the playbook, or Drake again, and quickly, soured on the coaching staff.

It was easy to see that Drake soured on the Dolphins at the end of last year. He was “vocal” on his social media platforms. Reports said that the disdain came from his dislike of Coach Adam Gase. He even went as far as to say this offseason that Coach Flores was a better option and he would “run through a wall” for. Throughout the press.

It’s tough to imagine what led to this point. This trade wasn’t as simple as the Tunsil trade, where we got far and beyond a mind-blowing trade value. The team looked and struggled to find the compensation they felt was needed to move Drake. This was mutual, and this might have been an ugly divorce if it didn’t get done by the trade deadline. I will miss KD. However, I won’t miss the dramatic undertones compiled by why he wasn’t starting or playing significant time over Ballage and Walton. I won’t miss the cryptic social media posts. I remember when Sean Payton first took over the New Orleans Saints, he was demonstrative in getting rid of players that didn’t want to be a part of the organization. Flores is taking a similar approach. For better or for worse I’m standing with the Coach, I was sick of Drake’s sh…stuff too.

