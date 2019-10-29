On tonight’s Post Game Wrap Up Show we break down another heart breaking loss by the Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 14-0 lead only to then see Pittsburgh score 27 unanswered points and roll to a victory. What happened after Miami scored those two quick touchdowns? We talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick and his play and question if he should still be out there playing QB for the Dolphins. On defense what was Miami thinking with that 3rd and 20 coverage that led to a Pittsburgh touchdown? Plus, we talk about some questionable calls by the refs in this game that made little sense. All of this and more on tonight’s POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW!

