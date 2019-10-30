On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the Dolphins trade for Aqib Talib and why the Dolphins made this trade. We also talk about the Dolphins placing superstar cornerback Xavien Howard on IR ending his 2019 season. What does this mean going forward? We break it down! I also talk about the loss to Pittsburgh some more and tell you my thoughts on the offensive line, Kallen Ballage, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Also, I talk about Chad O’Shea and one mistake he made Monday night. I also talk about the ESPN Pregame show from Monday when Hall of Fame QB Steve Young sounded like a total fool with his comments on the Dolphins “Tanking” and putting players health at risk. I tell you why pregame shows are worthless, Steve Young is an idiot, and why ESPN should be embarrassed. I close the show talking about how even one Dolphins win could hurt them when it comes to the draft because there are so many bad NFL teams in 2019 who may not win another game this year.

