Alex is back from Miami. Scott is on his way to sleep with lions and elephants. Both are back in the studio following the Monday Night Football episode with the Dolphins and Steelers. Some thrills to talk about. Some head scratchers to, uh, scratch? What’s more fun, talking about the positives we see in a dismal season, or the regular laughter at the Gase flaming out in New York? Thar be trades to commend captain Grier on. This upcoming draft becomes more amazing by the day. Gangreen comes to Miami on Sunday, will one of the Oldsters actually predict a win? Listen and laugh at the crazy NFL with us.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE