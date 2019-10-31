Miami Dolphins host Fantennial Celebration presented by Pepsi

In celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, join the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, November 2nd from 12-4pm at Hard Rock Stadium for the Fantennial Celebration presented by Pepsi. The event is free and open to all fans and will include the opportunity to take photos with the authentic Hall of Fame busts of all 10 Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame inductees, alumni autographs, cheerleader performances, kids activities, food trucks, a garage sale benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation and an open call audition for National Anthem Performers. For more details, please visit www.dolphins.com/NFL100

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE