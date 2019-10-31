Miami Dolphins Therapy is a weekly column dedicated to helping Miami Dolphins fans cope with the 2019 football season. We will give a positive spin, and some encouraging information, on a tough season.

Positives From The Pittsburgh Steelers Game

We start this week’s column with some positives from Monday night’s game versus the Steelers. If you only watched the first 28 minutes of this game, you would have thought that the Miami Dolphins easily took the victory. As has been the case the prior two games, this game slipped away, as the Steelers reeled off 27 unanswered points to win 27-14.

However, there were some positives from the game that cannot go unnoticed:

The Miami Dolphin’s offense, defense, and special team units started strong for the third consecutive game. For the first time this season, the Dolphins had a significant lead at the end of the first quarter, holding the Steelers scoreless with a 14-0 lead.

The Dolphins offensive line continued to show improvement. Although the Steelers did end the game with four sacks, the offensive line appeared to be holding off the defensive players for most of the game. This was a significant contrast from the beginning of the season, when they couldn’t give Fitzpatrick or Rosen any time to get the ball out of their hands.

The Dolphins defensive line also continued to show improvement. The defense had a total of two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. The numbers themselves do not appear impressive, but they are an improvement over prior weeks.

The Dolphins coaching staff continues to develop the players on the roster. One of the most consistent issues that the Miami Dolphins have experienced over the past 20 years is their lack of coaching. However, with the roster consisting of many players who would probably not be starting on other NFL football teams, it is evident that there are signs that the coaching staff are developing these players.

He’s A Keeper…

As can be expected, the Miami Dolphins will turn over much of their roster when the 2020 season arrives. However, there will be a need to carry over some players from this season in order to fill out needs of the roster. This section is dedicated to players that the Dolphins should retain during their rebuild.

This week’s keeper is Linebacker Vince Biegel.

As you may recall, Vince Beigel came to the Miami Dolphins through the trade with the New Orleans Saints for Linebacker Kiko Alonso. So far, the Miami Dolphins have been the benefactors of the trade. While Kiko is showing a decline in his play, with a stats line of 11 total tackles with 0 sacks through eight games, Biegel has surpassed his career totals with 22 total tackles and 2 sacks.

Biegel had the best tackling game of his career on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 9 total tackles during the game. His name got mentioned on many times during the evening, as he continued to be disruptive in the passing game, and he continued to make plays during running downs.

At 26 years old, Vince Biegel should continue to be relevant with the Dolphins for this year and years to come.

It Could Be Worse…

This section will be dedicated to teams that are worse off than the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Dolphins are 0-7. However, it could be worse. They could be…

The 1-6 New York Jets

When you look at the New York Jets, you look at a team who had high expectations to start the season. New head coach, Adam Gase, was expected to transform the team to a playoff caliber franchise. Although he was not able to do it with the Miami Dolphins, Gase, also known as the quarterback whisperer, was going to focus on improving quarterback Sam Darnold’s play, while also flexing his strong defense.

Well, that has not been the case with Gase. The Jets fell into the same trap that the Miami Dolphins had been in prior years, signing aged veteran free agents, while spending a significant amount of money. While the Dolphins were pur

ging some of their most expensive players to obtain future draft capital, the Jets spent significant amounts of money to fill their roster.

The Jets have spent all but $10 million of their salary cap money this season, while the Dolphins still have $27 million available. And when you look to next season, the Jets will have $64 million, while the Dolphins will have approximately $113 million.

And, the 2020 draft will allow the Dolphins to make at least 13 draft selections, with 6 of those being in the top three rounds, while the Jets will make 9 selections, with 4 of those being the top three rounds. Then, in the 2021 draft, the Dolphins will have at least 11 draft selections, with 5 in the top three round, while the Jets will make 10 selections with 3 in the top three rounds.

And, with some recent drama by New York Jets players not very happy about being shopped for a trade by the trade deadline, there are a significant amount of issues that will only get worse for the J..E..T..S!

Will the Dolphins win this weekend?

Although the Miami Dolphins have not yet won a game this season, this weekend’s game against the New York Jets should lead to the first win for the Dolphins. Each week, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is looking more and more like a bust than a franchise quarterback. On the year, through 4 games, he has thrown 8 interceptions to 5 touchdowns. And, Le’veon Bell continues to struggle, as his best years were with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have proven to be a factory for running backs, and Bell is now realizing that he can’t be as successful in a different system.

If the Miami Dolphins can put together an entire game, and not just show promise in the first quarter or the first half, the Dolphins will be victorious.

The Dolphins upcoming Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins will have the following draft picks in the upcoming 2020 draft:

Round 1, picks: #2, 12, 22

Round 2, picks: #33 and 62

Round 3, picks: #66

Round 4, picks: Compensatory pick – Ja’Wuan James

Round 5, picks: #139 and compensatory pick – Cameron Wake

Round 6, picks: #161 and 181

Round 7, picks: #194 and 215

College Quarterback Updates…

As it appears that the Miami Dolphins are destined to draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, we will keep an eye on the top quarterbacks who should be available in the upcoming draft.

Tua Tagovailoa – Although Tua sat out #2 Alabama’s 48-7 beatdown of Arkansas this past Saturday, Tua is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide have this upcoming weekend off and should be well prepared to go up against No. 2 LSU on November 9th. Tua has thrown over 2,100 yards this season with 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but his true test will be up against another powerhouse.

Joe Burrows – The #1 LSU Tigers had a tough time against #11 Auburn. Although it was a close game, the Tigers were victors with a final score of 23-20. Joe Burrows threw for 321 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while also running 13 times for 31 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Burrows has thrown for over 2,800 yards with 30 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Tigers will also have this upcoming weekend off to prepare for the Alabama game on November 9th.

Justin Herbert – The #7 Oregon Ducks won a high scoring game against unranked Washington State. In the 37-35 victory, Herbert threw for 222 yards with 0 touchdowns or interceptions. On the season, Herbert has thrown for over 2,100 yards with 21 touchdowns and 1 interception. The next game for the Ducks will be this Saturday, November 2nd, against Washington State.

Mailbag. . your turn.

If you have any questions that you would like to see here next week or in future weeks, tweet at me or send a DM via Twitter to @ian693 or leave a comment below.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE