Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss several recent issues regarding the Miami Dolphins. In this episode, we discuss second-half adjustments and our preference between drafting Tua Tagovailoa or Chase Young. We do a quick review of the Steelers game and look ahead to Adam Gase and his New York Jets.

