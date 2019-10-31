Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss several recent issues regarding the Miami Dolphins. In this episode, we discuss second-half adjustments and our preference between drafting Tua Tagovailoa or Chase Young. We do a quick review of the Steelers game and look ahead to Adam Gase and his New York Jets.





BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE