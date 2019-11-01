Aaron and Josh are back with a quick look back at the Dolphins’ Monday Night Football loss in Pittsburgh and the couple of transactions the Dolphins made prior to the NFL’s trade deadline before looking ahead to the return of Adam Gase and the Disgusting New York Jets. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
***WARNING: WE SWEAR IN THIS EPISODE.***
