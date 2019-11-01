Aaron and Josh are back with a quick look back at the Dolphins’ Monday Night Football loss in Pittsburgh and the couple of transactions the Dolphins made prior to the NFL’s trade deadline before looking ahead to the return of Adam Gase and the Disgusting New York Jets. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

***WARNING: WE SWEAR IN THIS EPISODE.***

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW US!

TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE