The Miami Dolphins and groups attending from City of Miami PAL, Ted Lucas Foundation, Mavuno Project, Aqua Foundation, 5000 Role Models, and Monterrey (Mexico) College Students took part in the Football Unites CommUNITY Tailgate prior to the Jets-Dolphins game this past Sunday.
Football Unites CommUNITY Tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium for Jets vs Dolphins w/ @DolphinsTalkTom pic.twitter.com/NZM03F8YzV
— DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 3, 2019
This is the 4th year the Dolphins have been hosting this event as it is a way to build strong relationships between law enforcement, youth, and community leaders and all the people on hand I spoke with on Sunday felt this was a great event that was making a difference in the community.
Football Unites tailgate here at the NE corner of Hard Rock stadium has begun. Today’s communities include:
Ted Lucas Foundation
City of Miami PaL
Aqua Foundation
Mavuno Project
5000 Role Models
Monterrey (Mexico) College Students @jasonljenkins @MiamiDolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gMCZivxOAU
— Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) November 3, 2019
The groups in attendance were welcome to some outstanding food as well as being able to play on the largest Foosball table I have ever seen.
Football Unites CommUNITY Tailgate @HardRockStadium for Jets and Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/DaTqyUwfoO
— DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 3, 2019
BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE
BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE