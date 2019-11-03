The Miami Dolphins and groups attending from City of Miami PAL, Ted Lucas Foundation, Mavuno Project, Aqua Foundation, 5000 Role Models, and Monterrey (Mexico) College Students took part in the Football Unites CommUNITY Tailgate prior to the Jets-Dolphins game this past Sunday.

Football Unites CommUNITY Tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium for Jets vs Dolphins w/ @DolphinsTalkTom pic.twitter.com/NZM03F8YzV — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 3, 2019

This is the 4th year the Dolphins have been hosting this event as it is a way to build strong relationships between law enforcement, youth, and community leaders and all the people on hand I spoke with on Sunday felt this was a great event that was making a difference in the community.

Football Unites tailgate here at the NE corner of Hard Rock stadium has begun. Today’s communities include: Ted Lucas Foundation

City of Miami PaL

Aqua Foundation

Mavuno Project

5000 Role Models

Monterrey (Mexico) College Students @jasonljenkins @MiamiDolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gMCZivxOAU — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) November 3, 2019

The groups in attendance were welcome to some outstanding food as well as being able to play on the largest Foosball table I have ever seen.

