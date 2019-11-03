The Miami Dolphins come into today’s game against the struggling New York Jets looking for their first win. There will be some motivated players, and fans, with Adam Gase standing on the opposing sidelines. While the game may not have the appeal to the national media, this game will be big for a few reasons. But lets first start with where these teams are heading into this game:

The Jets rank, if you can believe it, dead last in total offense. They average under 210 yards of offense per game, which is almost 50 yards less per game than the Dolphins 31st ranked offense. The Jets spent a ton to sign Le’Veon Bell, and they rank 31st which ranks, you guessed it, behind the Dolphins at 30th. Many expected Sam Darnold to take a step forward this year, but the Jets rank last in total passing at 32nd.

So, what can we expect from the Jets today? A stubborn Adam Gase. Gase will want to do to the Dolphins, as he did to the Denver Broncos back in 2017. He is going to want revenge against the Dolphins for firing him, because after all, he is quite petty.

The Jets will be without key players in this match up. No Trumaine Johnson, no Ryan Khalil, no CJ Mosely, among about 7 players listed questionable. This could lead to some advantages for the Miami Dolphins in this game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, will look to rebound from an iffy performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Monday. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the turnover prone QB showed his “tragic” side turning the ball over 3 times after a great start. The Jets do have a decent defense, ranking 14th overall. So how do the Dolphins come away with a victory today? Here are the 5 things to watch for in this game:

Mark Walton– The Dolphins consistently abandon the run, even last week, when they were up 14-0. Mark Walton has done a good job since taking over week 6 as the teams starting running back. Chad O’Shea needs to feed Walton more in this game, to keep the Jets struggling offense on the sidelines. No Johnson, advantage Dolphins- Trumaine Johnson is out, with Fitzpatrick throwing the football, look for Devante Parker and Preston Williams to win most of their one on one match ups. Parker and Williams have a combined 699 yards on the season and have been consistent this season, even with the whole situation at QB in flux. I would expect both to have big games today. Howard on IR, who plays?- The Dolphins moved Xavien Howard to injured reserve this past week, and the Dolphins have some serious problems with depth. With Tankersley still not removed from IR, the Dolphins will play this game with Ryan Lewis, Nik Needham, Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz. Adam Gase will look to attack these inexperience corners. Expect Robby Anderson to test the Dolphins deep and Crowder work underneath. Can the Dolphins stop this attack? Will Pass Rush Get to Darnold?- The Jets offensive line reminds me of the previous 10 years in Miami. Putrid. Darnold was sacked 8 times last week as he saw “ghosts” for the second straight game. Will the Dolphins make him uncomfortable and force him into mistakes?

5. Can Adam Gase get out of his own way?- Adam Gase is a stubborn person. The Jets are struggling, the fans are revolting and the players are not enjoying their season. Gase needs to right the ship, even if that means beating the winless Dolphins to prove a point. But if the Dolphins force the issue against Gase, will this game implode early? Will Gase not provide a winning formula? We’ll see..

Adam Gase said today he’s had “productive” conversations for 2 WEEKS with Le’Veon Bell about usage. So why was Bell an afterthought last week (11 touches)? What’s the point of having a conversation like that if the coach doesn’t do what he says? https://t.co/1KCCICXMyh pic.twitter.com/Y27B0j5gqK — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 1, 2019

Prediction: Dolphins will come away with their..

8th loss of the season today 24-20 to the Jets. Adam Gase will win in his return and the Dolphins continue to find ways to lose games, as I believe they will be up early in this game.