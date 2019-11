The #HuddleFor100 Volunteer of the game recognizes select Special Teams volunteers for their hard work

and dedication to the South Florida community.

The Miami Dolphins Special Teams have selected to recognize Desmond Horne and Alexis Moncrief for this game between the NY Jets and Miami Dolphins.

