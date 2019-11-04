From an Air BnB in Philadelphia, Aaron and Josh are back with a quick hit edition of the Same Old Dolphins Show reflecting on the Miami Dolphins’ VICTORY(!) over Adam Gase and the Disgusting New York Jets. It’s another unexpected, but fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

