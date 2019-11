Louis Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to give our mid-season awards. We preview the Indianapolis Colts Miami Dolphins match up as well as go over the recent roster moves. We give our opinions on the Dolphins hypothetical move to the AFC South division. Louis talks Jewelry and player habits. You just got to hear it to understand.

