Aaron and Josh are back with a news-heavy show talking high riding Dolphins fans, Preston Williams’ injury, Mark Walton’s suspension, losing a home game in 2020, potential divisional realignment, and the Dolphins’ upcoming game against Indianapolis. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

