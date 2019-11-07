Aaron and Josh are back with a news-heavy show talking high riding Dolphins fans, Preston Williams’ injury, Mark Walton’s suspension, losing a home game in 2020, potential divisional realignment, and the Dolphins’ upcoming game against Indianapolis. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
