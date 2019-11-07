The Flores led Miami Dolphins have defeated the Gase led New York Jets. The Two Old Dolfans chatter through through the chaos energized by victory. Alex wants to remind everyone that he called it. Though Scotts prediction of a Gase firing didn’t happen on the plane, the two discuss our old coach and his failings, a little too much perhaps, with glee. Lots of sarcasm and a few direct insults. Gesicki continues his ascension under Flores. Baker and McMillan and Wilkins get highlighted. The Walton news, and the even sadder news on Preston gets some thoughts. Halfway through the 2019 season, where can the Dolphins go from here? How will our team fare in their trip to Indy? Could they win again?



