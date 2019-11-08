The Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Jets this past Sunday at Hard Rock and came away with their first win of the season and Head Coach Brian Flores first victory. The Dolphins have steadily been improving week to week on both Offense and Defense. Sunday was the coming out game for rookie wide receiver Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki. Preston made some fantastic contested catches and caught 2 touchdowns but in typical Dolphins bad luck in recent years the injury bug put an end to Preston Williams season with a knee injury in the second half.

Preston Williams was put on IR, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was cut, offensive tackle Julien Davenport was brought up off IR, and the Dolphins traded with the Rams for cornerback Aquib Talib. Among all the roster moves Miami claimed wide receiver Gary Jennings from the Seattle Seahawks. Jennings was a 4th round pick out of West Virginia a standout at the Senior Bowl and combine running a surprise 4.42. The Seahawks became deep at wide receiver and were probably hoping Jennings would clear waivers to stash him on their practice squad, but the Dolphins quickly gobbled him up due to injury and depth concerns at wide receiver.

Gary Jennings is an intriguing prospect for the Dolphins with resigning DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. One would have assumed that Isaiah Ford would have been promoted off the practice squad to fill the hole left by the injured Preston Williams. Jennings was productive recording 54 catches 917 yards 13 touchdowns in his final year at West Virginia. Jennings will now compete with Grant and Hurns for reps after being a healthy scratch thus far in Seattle. Rumors out of Seattle are that Jennings struggled to learn the playbook which is why he was not active so far this season hopefully for the Dolphins this is just a rumor and not reality.

