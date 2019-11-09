I had a bye week last week. Gambling corner was put on a week hiatus as I was in Florida. The article is back at the right time. We have great match ups across both the NFL and NCAA. I will also have a bonus pick for NCAA today. Lets jump in!

Minnesota (+7) vs Penn State

The first of 2 games today featuring 8-0 teams. Penn State comes into this game touchdown favorites on the road. Minnesota has had a remarkable season, led by running back Rodney Smith. to win this game today, they will need to keep Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense on the sidelines. Minnesota’s has won by a combined 126- 34 in their previous 3 home games. While I don’t see them winning, covering 7 should be enough to take them with the points to cover.

Texas Tech @ WVU UNDER 58

It’s going to be cold in West Virginia today, with both 3-5 teams trying to finish the year strong. West Virginia is struggling to put up points and the Red Raiders aren’t going to be comfortable on the road in colder weather. This screams under to me, although, I have been wrong.. but I still like it, so take it!

Georgia State @ UL Monroe OVER 75.5

The 6-2 Panthers are having their best season in their short history. They have a vicious running game while also throwing the ball with purpose. Dan Ellington has thrown 18TDs and 1700+ yards. They are doing what Georgia Tech have only dreamed of. UL Monroe also has a powerful offense and this one should be fun. Take the OVER.

Hawai’i vs San Jose State OVER 76.5

Hawai’i high powered offense is always fun to watch. San Jose State also features a good offense. Usually when there is bad defenses and good offenses, tends to lead to high scoring. Don’t think differently here. Take the OVER.

Bonus Pick!

Burrow @ Tua (LSU @ Alabama (-6))

I write for a Dolphins site. Obviously, this game is important. From a betting perspective, this one is a no brainer in my opinion. Last year in Baton Rouge, Tua and the Tide rolled 29-0 over Joe Burrow and the Tigers. This year, the game is in Tuscaloosa, where Alabama come in near TD favorites. Tua is ready to go. Burrow is looking for a rebound game from last year’s debacle. I like Bama covering 6 at home, as I think Burrow will be overwhelmed in a hostile environment. Take the Tide with the points.

Season Record 19-19

Atlanta @ New Orleans OVER 51.5

Drew Brees is back and the offense should fire on all cylinders against a defense that allows over 30 points per game. With Matt Ryan back under center, they should at least score 20 to help push this over.

Arizona (+5) @ Tampa Bay

The Bucs almost pulled off a huge upset on the road in Seattle. Winston has been playing much better as of late and both receivers are doing a great job (Evans/Godwin). The Cardinals are coming in after a tough loss to the 49ers at home. The Cards welcome back David Johnson, to provide a better 1-2 punch with newly acquired Kenyan Drake. I like Kyler Murray to keep it close and Winston to cough up the ball a few times. I like the Cards to cover.

Kansas City (-6.5) @ Tennessee

Mahomes has been cleared to play which will provide big dividends against a banged up Titans team. Titans have been better offensively with Tannehill under center, but I don’t think he will keep it close against the Chiefs high powered offense.

Miami (+11) @ Indianapolis

With Brissett a game time decision, and may not play, leaving Brian Hoyer at QB. Even if Brissett does play, the Dolphins have been playing their best football the last 4 weeks. If the Dolphins can keep Mack contained, this game will stay close. Dolphins have only been outscored 93-77 in their last 4 games, with an average defeat of 8 points. I like the Dolphins with the points.

Season Record 15-18