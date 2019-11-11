It is Week 11 and the Buffalo Bills will be traveling to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins for the second time this season. These are two bitter rivals who when they get on the field you can throw the records out the window as you never know what is going to happen. The last time they played back in Week 7 the Bills were big favorites going into the game and they were very lucky they wound up winning. For three quarters the Dolphins dominated the action and had control of the game. But then the fourth quarter came, and Miami crumbled, and the Bills took advantage and ended up coming out on the winning end 31-21. What will happen when they meet this week?

Since they last played the Dolphins have gotten their first win of the season with that big Week 9 victory of the Jets. The Dolphins then backed that up and followed it with another win vs the Indianapolis Colts and the Dolphins are a team that is making progress week after week and improving. The NFL betting odds do not give Miami much of a chance this week at home vs the Bills and I tend to agree. There will be some differences since these two teams last met. The Dolphins have traded away Kenyan Drake and Miami’s leading receiver from that Week 7 contest Preston Williams is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. So, this isn’t the same Dolphins team that faced Buffalo in the last meeting.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have gotten a bit stronger in some areas. The Bills come into this week’s game with 6 wins and in the driver’s seat to snatch a wild card playoff spot. The last thing they want to do is slip up vs a Miami team that has a depleted roster and who hasn’t been competitive most weeks in this 2019 season. In 2018 when Josh Allen visited Miami he ran for 135 yards and passed for 231 yards and was a one man show who eat the Dolphins defense alive. The Bills went on to lose that game, but Allen put himself on the NFL map with that

This 2019 Bills team is built to run the ball. With future hall of fame running back Frank Gore and the young speedster in Devin Singeltary the Bills running game has a nice 1-2 punch that has been very productive most weeks. The Dolphins run defense is hit or miss. Some weeks they look fantastic (i.e. vs the Jets) and other weeks they are a team that is very easy to run on (i.e. vs Pittsburgh). I feel the Bills took Miami lightly last time with the game in Buffalo and this time they will be ready for a Dolphins team that doesn’t have much talent but has a lot of fight in them.

When all is said and done, I see the Bills winning this week’s game 27-13