After September, if you told me the Miami Dolphins would win 2 games in a row, I would have thought you were crazy because the Dolphins were humiliated in each of their first 4 games. The team traded away three of their best players for high draft picks to better position themselves in the future. The team looked lost and didn’t look like they would win a single game this year, but head coach Brian Flores and his staff have ridden the ship of an embarrassing start and kept the team together when it could have easily lost them. After the bye week following the 4th week, the Dolphins have been more competitive and been playing hard.

It started when Flores decided to go back to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and he has provided a spark on offense and a confidence the team needed. The defense has played very had in-spite of being talent deficient. The coaching staff has done a great job of coaching these guys up. The players are working extremely hard and for me the last two weeks and seeing the team win has been great to see. It would have been easy for this team to quit on their coach with all that happened the first month of the season. It has been fun to watch this team come together. They aren’t perfect by any stretch, but they come out, play hard, and put everything they have on the field. As a fan it’s something I’m proud of because now teams can’t lineup and expect to beat us they have to earn it.

After the win over the New York Jets, I must say I didn’t expect the Dolphins to beat the Indianapolis Colts yesterday because they were coming off of a loss and are a more talented team. However, the Dolphins found a way to win an ugly game. The defense held up when they had to. The team went up 10-0 at halftime and when Fitzpatrick threw an interception, the Colts cashed in with the go ahead score and it looked like the Dolphins would come up short again, but Fitzpatrick led them down field for the go ahead field goal and the defense came up with a big turnover to help give them another field goal to extend their lead. Then it looked like the Colts were going to steal the game driving down the field and in the red zone, but the Dolphins defense held up ad stopped the Colts. It was a great team win and it’s possible the Dolphins are going to win more games with the way the team is playing.

A lot of talk after the Dolphins 2nd straight win is now they can’t get the number 1 pick and get either QBs Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow. My reaction to that is who cares about that right now worry about that another day and enjoy the teams 2 wins. The Dolphins need to draft a quarterback next year no question about it, but the draft is still a good 6 months away why worry about that right now? There is still 7 games left and I want to see this team win some more games. I really don’t care about the draft next year. A lot can happen between now and the end of the regular season with the draft order. The teams in front of the Dolphins might win some games or they might not. The Dolphins could win a few more games, or they might not win another game the rest of the year. The point is worry about that another day and enjoy the win. If the Dolphins don’t get the number one pick, they don’t get the number one pick. If they don’t the Dolphins have 3 first round picks and 2 second round pick in this draft coming. Then next year they have 2 first round picks and 2 second round picks so if the Dolphins have to trade up to get a quarterback in next year’s draft they have the picks to move up and put themselves in position so stop worrying about the draft order now and enjoy the success of the last two games everything will sort itself out after the season.

