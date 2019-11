On today’s podcast recorded at a special time due to Jeff’s work schedule, the two review the Dolphins second consecutive win. Landon gives a 14 year old’s take on what’s next for the team and also which players he sees as long term solutions. The Landon and Jeff show pairs a father and son to talk about the Miami Dolphins and it can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com.

