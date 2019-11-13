On today’s show we talk about whether Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores are on the same page and do they have the same vision at this time. We also compare and contrast the Dolphins current vision to the vision of the Cincinnati Bengals at this time. Is Zac Taylor and the Bengals right now playing this remaining games with one purpose in mind and should the Dolphins be doing what the Bengals are doing? Plus, do not dismiss what Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN earlier this week either. He may be giving you a glimpse into the mind of Chris Grier.

