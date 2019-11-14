Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we celebrate ANOTHER WIN! Not just another win, but the second in a row, with a great defensive effort. We have the full crew back this week, and Noah, Mat, and Mike talk about everything from praising the coaching staff, to bashing on Rosen for his 3 handoff preformance, to other coaches in the league not looking so good, to our no-name players consistency.

A very fun record, we give each other a lot of crap while watching the game, hype up the future all-pros like Nik Needham, and talk about what this team will look like post draft in 2020.

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman. Follow us on Twitter @FinsFansPod. Discuss the podcast and the team at large at Reddit.com/r/MiamiDolphins, and be sure to check out the other podcasts on the Dolphins Talk podcast network. Perfectville, Dolphins Talk, The Same Old Dolphins Show, and more!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE