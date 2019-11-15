The Two “Tired Ass Old Men” get their energy up and deliver a lot of rhetoric in this episode. From moving tons in Solar pillars, to saluting our military with a resounding recommendation of General Stanley McChrystal’s book “Team of Teams” they cover the bases. The Dolphins are on a winning streak? What did they see in the Colts game? Tankers versus win at all costs. Future NFL QBs talk: the Tua versus Burrow game. Minkah again? More Gase bashing, because it’s fun. Here come the Bills, but what of it? Throughout this episode, the topic of coaching keeps coming up.

