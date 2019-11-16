The self bye week did me well. A perfect 4-0 (yeah, I missed the bonus pick, but for the sake of my normal routine, I was perfect), and 2-2 in the NFL. New Orleans and KC let me down last week, but the Dolphins have been a team covering spreads for the past 5 weeks and it’s hard to pass up on it. Let’s see if we can keep the momentum up!

Wisconsin (-14) @ Nebraska

Wisconsin came off their disappointing loss to Ohio State with a stronger showing against Iowa last week to get back on track. Nebraska just doesn’t have the defense to stop Jonathan Taylor and Jack Coan, nor the offense to put up inspiring numbers against the #1 defense in the nation. Take Wisconsin BIG here.

Navy @ Notre Dame OVER 55

Navy is really good at running the football. Notre Dame is ranked 64th in the country at stopping the run. In their previous 7 match ups, the total score has gone under 55 just once. If Navy is successful and putting up points, this game will push over.

Wake Forest (+34.5) @ Clemson

To me, this seems like a sucker bet, so call me a sucker. I like Jamie Newman to be able to move the ball to put up some scoring drives. If they can force Lawrence into some mistakes (he hasn’t had many recently), this game can stay within 5 touchdowns. It may be high scoring, we just need Wake to put up 3 touchdowns to cover. I like their chances.

LSU (-21) @ Ole Miss

Joe Burrow won in Alabama as a 6 point underdog. To think he won’t put up monstrous numbers against this Ole Miss defense. 21 points seem light in this game. Take the Tigers. Burrow will throw 5 touchdowns in this game.

Season Record 23-19

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay OVER 49

The lowest scoring total combined for the Bucs the last 5 weeks has been 50. They have given up an average of 32.4 ppg in the previous 5, while also scoring an average of 27.4. I like the chances of this going over. And I doubt Brees and Payton will be held back 2 consecutive weeks. Take the over.

Miami vs Buffalo OVER 40

I have to ride the hot hand. The Dolphins have covered the spread 5 consecutive games and will look to continue that trend. Buffalo, offensively, have been dreadful, but going against the 29th ranked defense will help. The first meeting in Buffalo went for 52, expect this one to push over before the end of the 3rd quarter.

Washington (-2.5) vs New York Jets

Call me dumb, but I have a feeling that this is a break out game for Dwayne Haskins. The Jets struggle against the pass and their corners are a weak spot. I like this to stay close, but Adam Gase on the road typically means double digit losses. This may stay single digits, but take the Redskins at home to break the losing streak.

Philadelphia (+4) vs New England

There is no blue print to beat the Patriots. After a lopsided loss to the Ravens, the Patriots now have to go to hostile Philly, who are looking to keep pace with Dallas for the division. Patriots will look to rebound, but an aggressive Eagles front 4 will give Brady fits, which is why I think this game will stay close for Philly to cover.

Season Record 17-20