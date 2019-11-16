The Miami Dolphins passing game has been starting to click lately, but where has Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson been? I know they have injuries that have set them back and the team has been taking a very cautious approach with them. This helped open the door for Devante Parker, Preston Williams, and Allen Hurns to get more playing time and opportunities. Parker and Williams particularly had been taking advantage of the opportunities. However, Williams got hurt with a season ending ACL injury and Hurns has been inconsistent for me. The Dolphins need their two speed receivers to step up.

I get Wilson got off to a slow start because he had been recovering from a torn labrum in his hip from a year ago. The fact is the last few weeks he has been a non-factor when the passing game has been clicking. Maybe it’s match ups or it’s possible he has lost some of his burst from the hip injury. Whatever the reason he has to get on track. Last year he provided a lot of big plays in the open field with his speed and when he got hurt the offense suffered. He needs to get in sync with his quarterback and provide some big plays.

The biggest mystery to me is what has happened to Grant. Her had his nagging injuries, but he also lost his punt returning duties with some muffs and fumbles early in the season. He hasn’t either stepped up in the offense. The Dolphins gave him a contract extension and he hasn’t been performing since. Somehow someway he has to get involved in the return game or in the passing game.

Next year Wilson counts 10 million against the cap and if he doesn’t start stepping up the team can save 9 million. The same can be said for Grant. Despite the contract extension, the Dolphins can get out of the contract before the 5th day of the new league year to avoid the guaranteed money. Grant and Wilson are playing for their future with the team so it’s time to step up.

