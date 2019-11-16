Alex and Scott are motivated! We recorded two bonus episodes on a Friday evening. The Browns Steelers brawl was a crazy thing to see on Thursday Nigh Football, and the repercussions reach Miami. How will this brawl affect our Dolphins? Where do we stand in the draft now, where will we finish the year, and what might our options be? Tune in to this bonus to learn all the answers, or our thoughts on them anyway. Take the wisdom of the old guys as you will, we’re happily grumpy, full of energy from our earlier interview, and drinking wine during this one.

