Aaron and Josh are back with EPISODE #100 of the Same Old Dolphins Show! They discuss Miami’s loss to Buffalo and Tua’s injury while also complimenting some players whose performances they are enjoying and would like to see more of. Throw in a few listener questions and it’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

