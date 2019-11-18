Aaron and Josh are back with EPISODE #100 of the Same Old Dolphins Show! They discuss Miami’s loss to Buffalo and Tua’s injury while also complimenting some players whose performances they are enjoying and would like to see more of. Throw in a few listener questions and it’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2
GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ
STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show
SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640
RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins