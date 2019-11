Kirk Marks and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to preview the upcoming Miami Dolphins game against the Cleveland Browns. We discuss the recent roster moves. Talk about Mark Walton, and Josh Rosen as well as ask is it worth taking a chance on Tua? For those unaware, Kirk and Lou were very brave last weekend braving the bitter cold at Hard Rock Stadium. Don’t take my word for it. Just listen to them. 🙂

