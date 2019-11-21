We all knew the Dolphins were heading into a full rebuild this year and the last few games showed that even though they have subpar talent, they made sure they aren’t throwing the white towel this season. I know almost everyone has been focusing on QB for this upcoming draft but I do think the main problem within the last decade going back to 2002 is the focus has been too much on QB and forget about the other parts to the football team.

What I mean by that is fans expect a QB to be the next Marino but you need look at the bigger picture where there will never be another Marino and need to provide multiple franchise players to help this football team. For example, When I think of the Philadelphia Eagles, I think of Donovan McNabb, Lesean McCoy, DeSean Jackson, Brent Celek, Brain Dawkins, Zack Ertz, Malcolm Jenkins, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters; players who became big time franchise players along with a stable front office. The Dolphins never re-loaded when they had that elite defense of Jason Taylor, Zach Martin, Sam Madison, and Patrick Surtain and didn’t provide a plan moving forward on replacing them with future younger starters at the time.

The Dolphins did have a set of starters with Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake, Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Jarvis Landry, Mike Pouncey, and Minkah Fitzpatrick but the problem with that was the front office at the time never executed a plan or re-loaded at both sides of the team evenly (including the bad contracts) where they could’ve been competitive and reliable playoff team. It’s been a long time since the Dolphins did a full rebuild where yes there is going to be some hurtles but for the first time in a decade, they have a front office that has a plan going forward where they can build through the draft that will make them consistent playoff contender (ie New England, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Kansas City, Seattle). The Dolphins do have multiple drafts picks for 2020 but all the old saying goes, it not always where you draft but who you draft to revive this honorable franchise into prominence again.

