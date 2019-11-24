Aaron and Josh are back for a quick episode in the wake of the Dolphins’ 41-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. While it wasn’t pretty, the day wasn’t without positives. The guys touch on Ryan Fitzpatrick, Devante Parker, and the ever-evolving 2020 Draft order on this episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

