Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink as we briefly recap the Browns game and look ahead to the Eagles. We discuss the Hall Of Fame Semi-Finalists, including our own Zach Thomas. Louis gives you a prediction for next season that may surprise you. We discuss iron man Devante Parker. We give a shout out to our defensive tackles. We talk about improved pass blocking and tell you if we think it will last.

