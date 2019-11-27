Scott and Alex get the opportunity to have a conversation with Rick DeJesus, the frontman of Adelitas Way. The conversation flows from NFL teams to fantasy football, to baseball legends, to music and the creation process. What teams do Rick,Trevor Stafford, Andrew Cushing, and Tavis Stanley follow? Which team did Rick jump ship on (from Philly to…). Hear the story of how the band was named. Another story about hanging with an NHL player after a show. Who does Rick’s dad look like? How does Rick maintain high energy and good health? Hear portions of their music, old and brand new, woven into the podcast. This episode is for sports and music fans alike.

