Aaron and Josh are back for a special Thanksgiving edition of the show. They preview The Dolphins’ upcoming game with the Eagles, discuss Jakeem Grant’s future with the team and the Dolphins’ conservative treatment of IR, make their predictions for the weekend, and say what they are thankful for this year. It’s a fun new episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

