A perfect week in the NFL last week has me feeling good. Not so great on CFB side last week, going 1-3. Its rivalry week in CFB and a lot of tough match ups. Let’s win some money!

Illinois (-7) vs Northwestern

Illini face a struggling Northwestern team. Their QB play has been awful from Aiden Smith and should allow Illini good field position throughout the game. This game has a feel for going over 40 as well. But take Illinois to cover a TD

Ohio St @ Michigan OVER 51

Only 1 game between these 2 teams, since 2011, have gone under 50 total points. This game should be no different. This game really lies in the hands of Shea Patterson to do his part and put up some points offensively. If this score at the half is over 24, this should push over again. That should be the safe bet.

Wisconson (-150) @ Minnesota

The magical season for the Gophers is over after losing to Iowa a few weeks ago. But they control their destiny with a win against Wisconsin in the Paul Bunyan Axe game. However, I see the Badgers and their experience in big moments to carry them to win. They will win this one and face Ohio State.

Oklahoma @ Oklahoma St OVER 69

This game should be a lot of fun. Both teams average over 35 points per game. Oklahoma will need Jalen Hurts to have a big game while Chubba Hubbard will help the Cowboys to stay close throughout. The over sounds promising.

Season Record 26-23-1

Tennessee (+100) @ Indianapolis

The Colts have been struggling since the loss to the Dolphins. Former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill comes in red hot, winning 4 of his first 5 starts as QB, leading big wins against KC and Jacksonville. Titans should win this one on the road and find themselves within reach of winning the division.

Cleveland (-2) @ Pittsburgh

Steelers are benching Mason Rudolph prior to playing the Browns. Coincidence? Possibly. But the Steelers are banged up, going without JuJu, James Conner again, leaving their offense with a huge question mark. The loss to the Browns will eliminate Pittsburgh from playoff contention IMO. Take the red hot Browns.

Carolina (-10) vs Washington

Haskins is brutal and going on the road against a desperate team will not do him any favors. Expect a huge game from CMC, Panthers should roll in this one.

New England (-170) @ Houston

The Patriots offense is not what it has been. But Brady is smart enough not to turn it over. Their defense will carry them to another win, and a devastating loss to Houston, who have the Titans in 2 of their final 4 games

Season Record 23-22