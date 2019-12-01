The Dolphins stunned the NFL world and the Eagles on Sunday with their 37-31 victory. We break down the game from top to bottom, go in depth into the key plays of the game, and tell you how Miami pulled out this win. We also talk about the Dolphins current draft position as of today and talk a little about next weeks game vs the NY Jets.

