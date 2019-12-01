On a day when the Dolphins could have reclaimed control of their own destiny regarding the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they put together their best performance of the season and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31. Aaron and Josh discuss the game’s positives and negatives and take stock of the team with four games remaining in the season. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

